Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,104,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,199,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 397,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,737. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

