Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

