Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. 1,811,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

