Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.