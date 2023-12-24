Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Invests $633,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,501. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

