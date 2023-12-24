Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

