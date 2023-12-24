Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after buying an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 1,867,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.