Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 1,629,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.