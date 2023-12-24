Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,864 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,076. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

