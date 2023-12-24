Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Shares of ALB traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,260. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

