Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 132 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.48. 173,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,085. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $126.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

