Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 4,731 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 5,100,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

