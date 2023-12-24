Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,160. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

