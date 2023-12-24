Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.71.

PPL stock opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

