Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. Pentair has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $72.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after buying an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

