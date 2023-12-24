Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $284.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.00.

PEN opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $2,568,357. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after buying an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,067,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

