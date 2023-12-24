Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $67.58 on Friday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

