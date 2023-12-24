Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,539 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Perrigo worth $101,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 634.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

