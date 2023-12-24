Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,773. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

