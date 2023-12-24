Piper Sandler Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $172.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

