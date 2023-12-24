Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.24. 3,492,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

