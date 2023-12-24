Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
