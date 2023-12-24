Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 750 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $61,088,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

