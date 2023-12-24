PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

