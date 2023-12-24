Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) vs. Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Financial Analysis

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) and Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vacasa and Primech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 1 2 0 2.67 Primech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vacasa currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.75%. Given Vacasa’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Primech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $1.19 billion 0.15 -$177.90 million ($34.57) -0.23 Primech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vacasa and Primech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Primech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vacasa.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Vacasa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and Primech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa -36.10% 81.45% 22.67% Primech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vacasa beats Primech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services. The company also offers stewarding services comprising cleaning of the kitchen area of healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants, as well as supplies ad hoc customer service officers, and food and beverage service crews to healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, it operates HomeHelpy, an online portal that allows individual customers to book cleaning services in homes and offices; and manufactures and sells cleaning supplies, such as hand soaps, hand soap dispensers, cleaning fluids, and garbage bags used for general, floor, carpet, restroom, or kitchen purposes, as well as treatment products used in the marine industry under the D'Bond brand name. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore. Primech Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sapphire Universe Holdings Limited.

