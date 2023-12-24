Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,328 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

