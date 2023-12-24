Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.40. 2,361,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

