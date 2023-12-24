ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $94.66. 463,695 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.