ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 463,695 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.