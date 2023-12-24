QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 42,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

