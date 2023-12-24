Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,387,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

