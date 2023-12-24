Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 1,140,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

