Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 149,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,939. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $786.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

