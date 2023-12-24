Raymond James Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$71.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.20.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2 %

CCO opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.66. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$30.02 and a 12 month high of C$63.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.2430815 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,719 shares of company stock worth $5,496,919 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

