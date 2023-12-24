Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

