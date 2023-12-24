Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

