Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

RDW opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.61. Redwire has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwire by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

