Refined Wealth Management Buys 644 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF accounts for 1.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Refined Wealth Management owned approximately 1.94% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $2,093,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.