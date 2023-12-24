Refined Wealth Management Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 15.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

