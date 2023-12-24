Refined Wealth Management Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.48 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

