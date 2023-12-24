Refined Wealth Management Purchases 153 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.3% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD opened at $190.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $166.66 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

