Refined Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Refined Wealth Management owned about 0.41% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.