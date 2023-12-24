Refined Wealth Management Reduces Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Refined Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 3.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $178.70. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

