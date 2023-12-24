Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 237,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 84,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 40,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

