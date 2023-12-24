Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

