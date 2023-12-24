Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

