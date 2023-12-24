Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 851 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

