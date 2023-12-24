Rempart Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 4.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 4,042,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

