Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of CGI worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CGI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,169. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Articles

