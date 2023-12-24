Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $19.94 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 4.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.96. 701,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

